The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, July 21

1. Dig into some of the best downtown restaurants at Taste of River North in Ward Park. It begins tonight at 5pm, and admission is a $5 suggested donation.

2. The Hideout’s summer series, Picnics on the Porch, includes outdoor performances and picnic boxes available for purchase from Local Foods. It starts tonight at 6pm, and entry is $10.

3. Stand-up group The Lincoln Lodge hosts their always funny weekly show at Subterranean tonight. Tickets are $10 and the show starts at 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.