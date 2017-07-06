The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, July 7

1. Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals headline the Taste of Chicago tonight at 5:30pm, with local indie rock act Twin Peaks opening. The show is free, but pavilion seating is ticketed.
2. Ruido Fest, a weekend-long festival of Latin America rock music, begins in at Addams/Medill Park in Pilsen today at 3pm. Single day passes start at $55.
3. Lincoln Square’s Square Roots Festival, with over 70 live music acts and lots of local craft beer, begins today at 5pm. Admission is a $10 suggested donation.
For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.
