The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Sept 1

1. North Coast Music Festival begins today in Union Park, with Deadmau5, Eric Prydz and Gucci Mane headlining. Single-day general admission tickets are still available starting at $64.
2. The Empty Bottle’s three-day metal festival, Scorched Tundra VIII, begins tonight with performances from The Atomic Bitchwax, Fistula and Electric Hawk. It starts at 9pm and tickets are $20.
3. Let loose to house music at tonight’s SummerDance Chicago, where Dwayne “Diz” Washington will DJ. It’s happening from 6 to 9pm in Grant Park’s Spirit of Music Garden.
