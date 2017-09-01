  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Sept 1

By Grace P Posted: Friday September 1 2017

1. North Coast Music Festival begins today in Union Park, with Deadmau5, Eric Prydz and Gucci Mane headlining. Single-day general admission tickets are still available starting at $64.

2. The Empty Bottle’s three-day metal festival, Scorched Tundra VIII, begins tonight with performances from The Atomic Bitchwax, Fistula and Electric Hawk. It starts at 9pm and tickets are $20.

3. Let loose to house music at tonight’s SummerDance Chicago, where Dwayne “Diz” Washington will DJ. It’s happening from 6 to 9pm in Grant Park’s Spirit of Music Garden.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

By Grace P

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago.

