  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Sept 22

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday September 22 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Sept 22
Photograph: Andrew Nawrocki

1. Goose Island’s annual 312 Urban Block Party is on this weekend, with performances from Ted Leo, Animal Collective, Joey Purp and more. The party begins tonight at 6pm at the Goose Island Brewery on Fulton Street, and entry is a $10 suggested donation.

2. Gourmet Chicago, a three-day food and drink festival hosted by beloved Chicago chefs, begins today in Millennium Park. Event tickets start at $50.

3. The Brooklyn Brewery Beer Mansion sets up in Chicago this weekend, bringing together local breweries and food vendors for one big tasting event. It’s happening at Morgan’s on Fulton and tickets start at $50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 379 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest