The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Sept 29

1. Italian food and beverage emporium, Eataly, is hosting its second annual all-access, all-you-can-eat party at its River North location tonight. Tickets are available for $95 and the event goes from 6pm to midnight.

2. Fifteen-person Canadian music collective Broken Social Scene plays tonight at Aragon Ballroom. The show begins at 8pm and tickets are still available for $36.

3. Revolution Brewing's Oktoberfest begins this evening in Logan Square, featuring craft brews and live music. The event starts tonight at 5pm, and entry is a $5 suggested donation.