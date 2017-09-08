  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Sept 8

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday September 8 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Arts District

1. The Würst Music and Beer Festival kicks off in the West Loop tonight, with garage punk band Diarrhea Planet headlining. The fest starts at 4pm and tickets are $25 for three-day passes.

2. The World Music Festival begins tonight, with a dozen performances by international musicians happening all over the city. Plus, they’re all free.

3. Wander in and out of Pilsen galleries for free at the monthly event, 2nd Fridays in the Chicago Arts District. It's happening tonight from 6 to 11pm.

