The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Aug 14

1. Tonight is the annual Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert, where cast members from shows including Aladdin, Les Misérables and Wicked will belt out tunes. The free show starts at 6:15pm in Pritzker Pavilion.

2. Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition at the Field Museum. Entry is $10–$15 on top of museum admission, and it’s open from 9am to 5pm.

3. See Having It All, a monthly show at the iO Theatre where Chicago’s top female improvisers create scenes out of their real-life experiences. The show is at 8pm and costs $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.