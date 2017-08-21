  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Aug 21

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday August 21 2017, 12:02am

Photograph: Zach Long

1. Solar eclipse viewing parties are happening all over the city today, from the Adler Planetarium to Daley Plaza to 360 Chicago. The eclipse peaks at 1:19pm over Chicago.

2. Take in the work of French post-impressionist Paul Gauguin at the Art Institute’s exhibition, Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist. The museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm.

3. Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition at the Field Museum. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, and admission to the exhibit is $10–$15 on top of museum admission.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

 

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

