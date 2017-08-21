The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Aug 21

1. Solar eclipse viewing parties are happening all over the city today, from the Adler Planetarium to Daley Plaza to 360 Chicago. The eclipse peaks at 1:19pm over Chicago.

2. Take in the work of French post-impressionist Paul Gauguin at the Art Institute’s exhibition, Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist. The museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm.

3. Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition at the Field Museum. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, and admission to the exhibit is $10–$15 on top of museum admission.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.