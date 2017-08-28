The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Aug 28

1. See the Chicago premiere of Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 8pm show start at $45.

2. Check out “Floating Museum: River Assembly,” an exhibit on a barge in the Chicago River. It’s free public art.

3. See Steve McQueen's video art at his exhibit “End Credits” at the Art Institute. The museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm today.

