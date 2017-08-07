The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Aug 7

1. Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno plays at the Pritzker Pavilion tonight as part of the 2017 Millennium Park Summer Concert Series. The show is free and begins at 6:30pm.

2. See the Art Institute’s exhibit, “Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist,” which showcases the post-impressionist painter’s work. The museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm, and the exhibition is included in museum admission.

3. Chicago’s strongest female-identifying improvisers perform the “HERold” tonight at iO Theatre, an all-woman version of the classic improv form. The show is at 8pm and costs $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.