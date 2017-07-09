The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, July 10

1. Singer-songwriter Natalie Prass is performing at the Pritzker Pavilion tonight as part of the Millennium Park Music Series. The show is free and begins at 6:30pm.

2. Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition today at the Field Museum. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, and the exhibit costs an extra $10 to $15 on top of regular admission.

3. See Brooklyn folk rockers Woods perform their new album tonight at the Empty Bottle. Tickets are $12 and the show begins at 9pm.

