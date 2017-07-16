The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, July 17

1. Tickets are still available to see Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor at Wrigley Field tonight, starting at just $14. The show begins at 7pm.

2. Hear some of Chicago’s best female-identifying comedians and speakers tell their nastiest personal stories at Ladylike. It’s tonight at Café Mustache at 8pm, and costs $5.

3. Check out the Museum of Contemporary Photography’s newest exhibition, Re:collection, which puts works from the museum’s archives on display. The museum is open from 10am to 5pm and admission is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.