The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, July 31

1. X Ambassadors are playing a free show at Northerly Island tonight as part of Major League Soccer All-Star Week. The show is at 8pm.

2. Dive into the Art Institute’s extensive collection of Japanese art at its new exhibition By the Light of the Moon: Nocturnal Japanese Prints. The museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm.

3. Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition today at the Field Museum. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, and tickets to the exhibit are an extra $15 on top of museum admission.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.