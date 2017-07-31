  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, July 31

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday July 31 2017, 12:03am

Photograph: Courtesy the Field Museum

1. X Ambassadors are playing a free show at Northerly Island tonight as part of Major League Soccer All-Star Week. The show is at 8pm.

2. Dive into the Art Institute’s extensive collection of Japanese art at its new exhibition By the Light of the Moon: Nocturnal Japanese Prints. The museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm.

3. Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition today at the Field Museum. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, and tickets to the exhibit are an extra $15 on top of museum admission.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

