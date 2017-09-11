The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Sept 11

1. Watch some of Chicago’s finest female-identifying improvisers perform on the same stage at monthly showcase Having It All. It’s happening tonight at iO Theatre at 8pm and costs $5.

2. Beauty Bar’s weekly eclectic performance series, Salonathon, is on tonight at the Noble Square watering hole. The show starts at 9pm and is free to attend.

3. Admire the pop culture-influenced works of Scott Listfield at his latest exhibition “pew pew pew” at Rotofugi in Lincoln Park. The gallery is open from 11am to 7pm, and admission is free.

