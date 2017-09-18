  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Sept 18

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 12:02am

Photograph: Chris Ocken
Chicago Sinfonietta

1. Chicago Sinfonietta is teaming up with the Northern Illinois University steel drum ensemble and Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater to open its 2017-2018 season. See the performance at Symphony Center at 7:30pm tonight; tickets start at $10.

2. Hear some of Chicago’s best storytellers at Ladylike, a show where women tell their most disgusting tales. It’s happening at Cafe Mustache tonight at 8pm, with a $5 suggested donation.

3. Stop by the Museum of Contemporary Photography to see the "Re:collection" exhibition. The museum is open from 10am to 5pm and is free to attend.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 372 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

