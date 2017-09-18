The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Sept 18

1. Chicago Sinfonietta is teaming up with the Northern Illinois University steel drum ensemble and Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater to open its 2017-2018 season. See the performance at Symphony Center at 7:30pm tonight; tickets start at $10.

2. Hear some of Chicago’s best storytellers at Ladylike, a show where women tell their most disgusting tales. It’s happening at Cafe Mustache tonight at 8pm, with a $5 suggested donation.

3. Stop by the Museum of Contemporary Photography to see the "Re:collection" exhibition. The museum is open from 10am to 5pm and is free to attend.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.