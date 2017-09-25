  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Sept 25

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday September 25 2017, 12:01am

1. The Reeling Film Festival, Chicago’s premiere LGBTQ film event, continues this evening. Movies will be screened at Landmark Century Centre Cinema beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets are $12 per showing.

2. Australian psychedelic rockers King Gizzard play at Lincoln Hall tonight at 8pm. Tickets are available for $32.

3. Head to Salonathon at Noble Square’s Beauty Bar this evening to catch the rotating lineup of Chicago comedians, musicians and artists. It begins at 9pm and is free to attend.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

