The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 19

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday August 19 2017, 12:02am

Photograph Courtesy Chicago Sport and Social Club

1. The Chicago Air and Water Show takes to the skies today, with the action centering around North Avenue Beach. The show runs from 10am to 5pm and is free to attend.

2. Head over to the University of Illinois at Chicago area for Festa Italiana, which features Italian-American food, music and games. The fun lasts from noon to 10pm, at Taylor Street and Ashland Avenue, and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

3. This is the final weekend to see An Octoroon at Victory Gardens Biograph Theatre. Tickets for today's 2:30 and 8pm shows are $35.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 333 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

