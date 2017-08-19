The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 19

1. The Chicago Air and Water Show takes to the skies today, with the action centering around North Avenue Beach. The show runs from 10am to 5pm and is free to attend.

2. Head over to the University of Illinois at Chicago area for Festa Italiana, which features Italian-American food, music and games. The fun lasts from noon to 10pm, at Taylor Street and Ashland Avenue, and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

3. This is the final weekend to see An Octoroon at Victory Gardens Biograph Theatre. Tickets for today's 2:30 and 8pm shows are $35.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.