  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 26

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday August 26 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 26
Photograph: Max Herman

1. Shimmy the night away at popular retro dance party Soul Summit tonight at the Logan Square Auditorium. It’s free to attend and begins at 9pm.

2. Music legends Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are performing back-to-back at the United Center tonight. Tickets for the 7pm show are still available starting at $39.

3. Monthly comedy-horror show Helltrap Nightmare is back on at the Hideout tonight at 9pm. Tickets are $12 at the door.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 344 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest