The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 26

1. Shimmy the night away at popular retro dance party Soul Summit tonight at the Logan Square Auditorium. It’s free to attend and begins at 9pm.

2. Music legends Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are performing back-to-back at the United Center tonight. Tickets for the 7pm show are still available starting at $39.

3. Monthly comedy-horror show Helltrap Nightmare is back on at the Hideout tonight at 9pm. Tickets are $12 at the door.

