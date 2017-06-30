The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 1

1. The African-Caribbean Festival of Life begins today at noon at Union Park in the West Loop. The festival runs through Tuesday and entry is $25.

2. See an Elizabethan era play made up on the spot from the Improvised Shakespeare Company at iO Chicago. There are shows tonight at 8 and 10:30pm, which cost $16 each.

3. See the Neo-Futurists perform staged readings of terrible movies at It Came From…The Neo-Futurarium! The show costs $15 and is at 7:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.