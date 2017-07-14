The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 15

1. Day two of Pitchfork Music Festival is raging on in Union Park today, with A Tribe Called Quest headlining tonight at 8:30pm. Day passes are still available for $75.

2. Volleywood Featuring Corona Electric Beach, a day-long electronic music festival, is happening today on North Avenue Beach. Tickets are available starting at $30.

3. Eat barbecue while listening to live country music at the Windy City Smokeout. The festival takes place at Grand Avenue and the Chicago River, with day passes starting at $40.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.