  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 8

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday July 7 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 8
Photograph: cousindaniel.com
Passion Pit at Mamby on the Beach

1. Indie rock band Speedy Ortiz is headlining the West Fest street festival tonight, which takes place on Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damen. Admission is a $5 suggested donation.

2. Taste some of the best burgers in the city at Roscoe Village Burger Fest, which takes place today and tomorrow from 11am to 10pm. Admission is an $8 suggested donation.

3. Electronic pop band Passion Pit closes out the Taste of Chicago with a concert today at 4:30pm. The performance is free, but pavilion seating is ticketed.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 278 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest