The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 8

1. Indie rock band Speedy Ortiz is headlining the West Fest street festival tonight, which takes place on Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damen. Admission is a $5 suggested donation.

2. Taste some of the best burgers in the city at Roscoe Village Burger Fest, which takes place today and tomorrow from 11am to 10pm. Admission is an $8 suggested donation.

3. Electronic pop band Passion Pit closes out the Taste of Chicago with a concert today at 4:30pm. The performance is free, but pavilion seating is ticketed.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.