The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, June 17

See Chicago’s funniest women perform at the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival today and tomorrow at Stage 773. Tickets for individual shows are $15, but festival passes are also available.

Celebrate the LGBTQ community at Chicago Pride Fest today and tomorrow from 11am to 10pm on North Halsted Street. Entry is a $10 suggested donation.

Go to the weekly topical comedy and storytelling show, The Paper Machete, today at 3pm at The Green Mill. Entry is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.