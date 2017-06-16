  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, June 17

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday June 16 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Martha Williams
The Green Mill is one of the best bars in Uptown.

See Chicago’s funniest women perform at the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival today and tomorrow at Stage 773. Tickets for individual shows are $15, but festival passes are also available.

Celebrate the LGBTQ community at Chicago Pride Fest today and tomorrow from 11am to 10pm on North Halsted Street. Entry is a $10 suggested donation.

Go to the weekly topical comedy and storytelling show, The Paper Machete, today at 3pm at The Green Mill. Entry is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 252 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago.

