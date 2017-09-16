The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Sept 16

1. EXPO Chicago continues today at Navy Pier, bringing over 100 galleries from 25 countries to Chicago. The exhibition is open from 11am to 7pm today and tomorrow and costs $20 to enter.

2. The Chicago Architecture Biennial officially begins today, with public programs happening in Garfield Park, Bronzeville, Bridgeport and beyond. Events are free to attend; check the official site for more details.

3. Eat delicious tacos from all over the city at Sam Adams Taco Fest, formerly Lakeview Taco Fest. The foodie event is open from 11am to 10pm, and entry is an $8 suggested donation.

