The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Sept 2

By Grace P Posted: Saturday September 2 2017, 12:01am

Midnight Circus in the Parks

1. Midnight Circus in the Parks is back with a 3pm show today at Hamilton Park. Tickets are $15–$20.

2. Take in a day of free tunes from legendary musicians at the Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park. The event is free, and tonight’s shows begin at 5pm.

3. See illusionist Dennis Watkins perform The Magic Parlour today at 4:30, 7:30 and 9:30pm. It’s at the Palmer House and tickets are $79.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace P 355 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

