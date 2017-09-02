The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Sept 2

1. Midnight Circus in the Parks is back with a 3pm show today at Hamilton Park. Tickets are $15–$20.

2. Take in a day of free tunes from legendary musicians at the Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park. The event is free, and tonight’s shows begin at 5pm.

3. See illusionist Dennis Watkins perform The Magic Parlour today at 4:30, 7:30 and 9:30pm. It’s at the Palmer House and tickets are $79.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.