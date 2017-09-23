  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Sept 23

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday September 23 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Max Herman

1. Goose Island’s 312 Urban Block Party is happening today, with performances from Joey Purp and Animal Collective. The fest takes place at the Goose Island Brewery in West Loop, from 3 to 10pm, with a $10 suggested donation.

2. Sex-positive feminist and stand-up comic Margaret Cho performs at the Chicago Theatre tonight at 8pm. Tickets are still available starting at $29.

3. New York-based Brooklyn Brewery brings its Beer Mansion, an interactive tasting space, to Morgan’s on Fulton. Tickets are $50–$65, and it opens at 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

