The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Sept 9

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday September 9 2017, 12:02am

Photograph courtesy of Windy City Wine Festival
Windy City Wine Festival

1. Taste over 300 wines with the guidance of sommeliers at the Windy City Wine Festival. It’s happening today at Buckingham Fountain at 3pm. Tickets are $45 or $15 for designated drivers.

2. Former Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst is headlining at the Riviera Theatre in Uptown tonight. Tickets for the 8pm show are still available starting at $42.

3. Rock out to metal group Mastodon tonight at Metro in Wrigleyville. Tickets for the 8pm show are still available starting at $69.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

