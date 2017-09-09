The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Sept 9

1. Taste over 300 wines with the guidance of sommeliers at the Windy City Wine Festival. It’s happening today at Buckingham Fountain at 3pm. Tickets are $45 or $15 for designated drivers.

2. Former Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst is headlining at the Riviera Theatre in Uptown tonight. Tickets for the 8pm show are still available starting at $42.

3. Rock out to metal group Mastodon tonight at Metro in Wrigleyville. Tickets for the 8pm show are still available starting at $69.

