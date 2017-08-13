The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Aug 13

1. Today is the final day of Chicago Hot Dog Fest in Lincoln Park, a celebration of the city’s favorite encased meat. Admission is a $5 suggested donation, and the event runs from 11am to 8pm.

2. Celebrate traditional Japanese culture at the Ginza Holiday Festival at the Midwest Buddhist Temple in Old Town. Entry is $5, and it’s happening today from 11:30am to 4:30pm.

3. This is the final week to catch must-see show An Octoroon at Victory Gardens Biograph Theatre. Tickets for today’s 2:30pm show are $35.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.