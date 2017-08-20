The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Aug 20

1. Today is the final day of the Chicago Air and Water Show, which centers around North Avenue Beach. The show runs from 10am to 5pm and is free to attend.

2. Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is back at the United Center tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available starting at $49.50.

3. Shop the popular monthly flea market Vintage Garage today in Uptown. It costs $5 to enter and is open from 10am to 5pm. This month's theme is Vintage Wedding.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.