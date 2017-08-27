The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Aug 27

1. Today is the final day of Wizard World Comic Con at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The event starts at 10am and tickets are $70 at the door.

2. See the work of over 200 artists at Bucktown Arts Fest at Senior Citizens Park. Entry is free, and the fair begins at 11am.

3. Take in Hellenic food, music and dancing at the Taste of Greektown this afternoon. Entry is free, and the action centers around Halsted and Van Buren Streets.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.