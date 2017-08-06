  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Aug 6

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday August 6 2017, 12:02am

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. Catch a matinee performance of Victory Gardens Biograph Theater’s brilliant current show, An Octoroon, at 2:30pm. Tickets are available for $35.

2. Smart Bar’s weekly queer house music dance party, Queen!, is on again tonight at 9pm. There's a $10 cover at the door.

3. See a free production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet at Schreiber Playground Park in Rogers Park today at 2pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

 

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 315 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

