The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Aug 6

1. Catch a matinee performance of Victory Gardens Biograph Theater’s brilliant current show, An Octoroon, at 2:30pm. Tickets are available for $35.

2. Smart Bar’s weekly queer house music dance party, Queen!, is on again tonight at 9pm. There's a $10 cover at the door.

3. See a free production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet at Schreiber Playground Park in Rogers Park today at 2pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.