The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 16

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday July 15 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Kaitlin Hetterscheidt

1. Bring the whole family out to BenFest, North Center’s popular, annual street fair. Admission is a $5 suggested donation.

2. Take in Chinese art, food, music, dance and more at the Chinatown Summer Fair. It’s free and happening all day long.

3. See the Griffin Theatre Company’s production of the musical Ragtime today at 3pm at the Den Theatre. Tickets are $39.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 287 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

