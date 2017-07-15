The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 16

1. Bring the whole family out to BenFest, North Center’s popular, annual street fair. Admission is a $5 suggested donation.

2. Take in Chinese art, food, music, dance and more at the Chinatown Summer Fair. It’s free and happening all day long.

3. See the Griffin Theatre Company’s production of the musical Ragtime today at 3pm at the Den Theatre. Tickets are $39.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.