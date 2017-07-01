  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 2

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday July 1 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Max Herman
Windy City RibFest in Uptown

1. Street festival Live On Lincoln is happening today at Belmont, Lincoln and Ashland from noon to 10pm. The musical headliner is funk band the Motet, and entry is a $10 suggested donation.

2. See a free, outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Ingraham Park in Evanston. The show starts at 3pm.

3. Today is the final day of Windy City Ribfest at Lawrence and Broadway in Uptown. Admission is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 273 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

