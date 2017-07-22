  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 23

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday July 22 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 23
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

1. Chicagoan Andrew Bird plays at Ravinia tonight, following his most recent album, Are You Serious. The show starts at 7:30pm, and lawn tickets are still available for $39 and up.

2. Sample the best downtown eats at Taste of River North at Ward Park. The fest is open from 11am to 8pm today, and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

3. Tickets are still available to see Cirque du Soliel’s latest show, Luiza, in a tent outside United Center tonight. There are 1:30pm and 5pm showings, with tickets starting at $61.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 297 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments