The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 23

1. Chicagoan Andrew Bird plays at Ravinia tonight, following his most recent album, Are You Serious. The show starts at 7:30pm, and lawn tickets are still available for $39 and up.

2. Sample the best downtown eats at Taste of River North at Ward Park. The fest is open from 11am to 8pm today, and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

3. Tickets are still available to see Cirque du Soliel’s latest show, Luiza, in a tent outside United Center tonight. There are 1:30pm and 5pm showings, with tickets starting at $61.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.