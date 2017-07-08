The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 9

1. The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol, Wisconsin has officially opened up for the summer. It’s open today from 10am to 7pm, and adult tickets are $24.

2. Go to Chicago SummerDance in Grant Park’s Spirit of Music Garden to learn how to dance the country two-step and the waltz. The dancing and music goes from 4pm to 7pm.

3. Take in Irish dance, music, food and drink at the Irish-American Heritage Festival in Irving Park. Tickets are $10, and the festival runs from 10:30am to 11pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.