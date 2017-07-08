  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 9

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday July 8 2017, 6:00pm

Summer Dance Chicago

1. The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol, Wisconsin has officially opened up for the summer. It’s open today from 10am to 7pm, and adult tickets are $24.

2. Go to Chicago SummerDance in Grant Park’s Spirit of Music Garden to learn how to dance the country two-step and the waltz. The dancing and music goes from 4pm to 7pm.

3. Take in Irish dance, music, food and drink at the Irish-American Heritage Festival in Irving Park. Tickets are $10, and the festival runs from 10:30am to 11pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 278 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

