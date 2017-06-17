  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, June 18

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday June 17 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Anthony Soave

Pick up retro clothes and home goods at one of Chicago’s best flea markets, Vintage Chicago in Uptown. Entry is $5.

Head to Grant Park for the Gold Coast Art Fair, where you can browse the work of over 300 artists. It takes place from 10am to 6pm and entry is free.

Celebrate the LGBTQ community at Chicago Pride Fest from 11am to 10pm on North Halsted Street. Entry is a $10 suggested donation.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

