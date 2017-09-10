The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 10

1. The annual Von Steuben parade steps off at 2pm today, as part of the final day of Lincoln Square’s German-American Fest. The parade starts at Lincoln Avenue and Irving Park Road and admission is free.

2. Renegade Craft Fair is back in Wicker Park this weekend with dozens of artisans peddling their wares all day long. It's happening on Division Street from Damen Street to Ashland Avenue from 11am to 7pm.

3. Celebrate Mexican Independence Day a little early at Festival de la Villita in Little Village. The festival runs from 2 to 11pm today and entry is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.