The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 17

1. Today is the final day of Riot Fest in Douglas Park, with ‘90s punk band Jawbreaker headlining. The music festival is open from 11am to 10am, and day passes are available for $90.

2. Uptown’s popular monthly thrift market Vintage Garage is on today, with an array of records, clothes and home decor available for resale. It’s open from 11am to 5pm and entry is $5.

3. Take a stroll to see art, live music and theater from over 300 artists and 50 venues at Ravenswood ArtWalk. The free event is happening on Ravenswood Avenue from Irving Park Road to Leland Avenue from 11am to 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.