  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 17

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday September 17 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 17
Photograph: David Alekhuogie

1. Today is the final day of Riot Fest in Douglas Park, with ‘90s punk band Jawbreaker headlining. The music festival is open from 11am to 10am, and day passes are available for $90.

2. Uptown’s popular monthly thrift market Vintage Garage is on today, with an array of records, clothes and home decor available for resale. It’s open from 11am to 5pm and entry is $5.

3. Take a stroll to see art, live music and theater from over 300 artists and 50 venues at Ravenswood ArtWalk. The free event is happening on Ravenswood Avenue from Irving Park Road to Leland Avenue from 11am to 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 372 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments