The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 24

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday September 24 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Zach Long

1. The Hideout Block Party is raging all afternoon and evening today, with a headlining set from Screaming Females at 8pm. Entry is $20, and the party starts at 1pm.

2. Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing team up for Oktoberfestiversary, an outdoor party with live music, food trucks and lots of beer. The fun starts at 11am and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

3. Today is the final day of Hyde Park Jazz Festival, with performances from guitarist Henry Johnson and a New Orleans jazz tribute band. It’s all free and happening at various venues in Hyde Park.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 382 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

