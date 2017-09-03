  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 3

By Grace P Posted: Sunday September 3 2017, 12:02am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 3
Photograph: Kristan Lieb
Costumed concert-goers flocked to the final day of North Coast Music Festival on September 6, 2015.

1. Today is the final day of North Coast Music Festival, with Ween headlining this evening. You can still get single-day passes for $59.

2. Attend weekly queer dance party Queen! tonight at Smart Bar. Entry is $10 and the festivities begin at 9pm.

3. Catch Greenhouse Theater Center’s production of Machinal today at 2:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace P 355 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest