The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, Sept 3

1. Today is the final day of North Coast Music Festival, with Ween headlining this evening. You can still get single-day passes for $59.
2. Attend weekly queer dance party Queen! tonight at Smart Bar. Entry is $10 and the festivities begin at 9pm.
3. Catch Greenhouse Theater Center’s production of Machinal today at 2:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $25.
For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.
