The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 17

Posted: Thursday August 17 2017

Photograph: Martha Williams
Chicago tour with CHE Chicago heliport.

1. See Joshua Nelson, who sings gospel music with Hebrew lyrics, perform at the Pritzker Pavilion tonight. The free show begins at 6:30pm.

2. The Chicago Music Improv Festival kicks off at iO Theatre tonight and runs through Sunday. The first show kicks off at 8pm, and festival tickets range from $10 to $14.

3. Hit up Slo ‘Mo at the Whistler to dance to slow jams from Frank Ocean, Janet Jackson, Prince and more. The party starts at 9pm and is always free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
330 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago.

For any feedback or for more information email

