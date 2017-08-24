  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 24

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday August 24 2017, 12:02am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 24
Photograph: Jennifer Catherine
ACTIVATE by the Chicago Loop Alliance

1. Take the kids to a screening of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs today at the Pritzker Pavilion. The movie starts at 10am and is free to attend.

2. Iconic punk-pop group Green Day is playing Wrigley Field tonight at 7pm. Tickets are still available starting at $38.

3. Attend ACTIVATE, the monthly party-slash-art show in a nondescript Loop alleyway, tonight at 5pm. It’s free to attend and is happening in the Couch Place Alley.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 339 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest