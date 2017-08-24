The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 24

1. Take the kids to a screening of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs today at the Pritzker Pavilion. The movie starts at 10am and is free to attend.
2. Iconic punk-pop group Green Day is playing Wrigley Field tonight at 7pm. Tickets are still available starting at $38.
3. Attend ACTIVATE, the monthly party-slash-art show in a nondescript Loop alleyway, tonight at 5pm. It’s free to attend and is happening in the Couch Place Alley.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest