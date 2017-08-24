The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 24

1. Take the kids to a screening of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs today at the Pritzker Pavilion. The movie starts at 10am and is free to attend.

2. Iconic punk-pop group Green Day is playing Wrigley Field tonight at 7pm. Tickets are still available starting at $38.

3. Attend ACTIVATE, the monthly party-slash-art show in a nondescript Loop alleyway, tonight at 5pm. It’s free to attend and is happening in the Couch Place Alley.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.