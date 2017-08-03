  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 3

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday August 3 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: cousindaniel.com

1. Today is the first day of Lollapalooza, with Lorde and Muse headlining. The fest runs from 11:30am to 10pm in Grant Park.

2. More than 50,000 yellow duckies will “race” down the Chicago River today at the Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby. It’s a $5 donation to adopt a duck, and the race kicks off at the Wrigley Building at 1pm.

3. The writers of ClickHole, The Onion’s satirical clickbait sister site, perform their monthly stand-up and solo sketch show at the Hideout tonight. The show starts at 9pm and is $10.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

 

