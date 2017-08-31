The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 31

1. The annual Chicago Jazz Festival kicks off tonight at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The fest is free to attend and runs through Sunday.

2. See Chicago improviser Susan Messing perform her weekly show Messing With a Friend tonight at the Annoyance Theatre. The show begins at 10:30pm and costs just $5.

3. A few tickets are still available to see SZA perform tonight, starting at $136 dollars. The show is at 6pm at Concord Music Hall.

