The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 31

By Grace P Posted: Thursday August 31 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 31
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. The annual Chicago Jazz Festival kicks off tonight at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The fest is free to attend and runs through Sunday.

2. See Chicago improviser Susan Messing perform her weekly show Messing With a Friend tonight at the Annoyance Theatre. The show begins at 10:30pm and costs just $5.

3. A few tickets are still available to see SZA perform tonight, starting at $136 dollars. The show is at 6pm at Concord Music Hall.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

