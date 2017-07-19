  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, July 20

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday July 19 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. Celebrate Chicago’s 28 sister cities at Unifest on the River, an international food and drink series on the Riverwalk. Unifest is free and runs from 4:30 to 8:30pm.

2. Taste all of the best bites and sips in Chicago at the annual Green City Market Chef BBQ tonight in Lincoln Park. The event runs from 5:30 to 8pm, and tickets are $125.

3. Get your dance on at Logan Square’s popular queer dance party Slo Mo at The Whistler tonight. Entry is free, and the party begins at 9pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 293 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

