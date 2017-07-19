The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, July 20

1. Celebrate Chicago’s 28 sister cities at Unifest on the River, an international food and drink series on the Riverwalk. Unifest is free and runs from 4:30 to 8:30pm.

2. Taste all of the best bites and sips in Chicago at the annual Green City Market Chef BBQ tonight in Lincoln Park. The event runs from 5:30 to 8pm, and tickets are $125.

3. Get your dance on at Logan Square’s popular queer dance party Slo Mo at The Whistler tonight. Entry is free, and the party begins at 9pm.

