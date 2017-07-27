  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, July 27

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday July 27 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Andrew Nawrocki

1. Tickets are still available to see Kendrick Lamar perform his new album, DAMN. at the United Center tonight. Tickets start at $95, and the show begins at 7:30pm.

2. Shop more than 200,000 used books at the Newberry Library Book Fair in the Gold Coast. Entry is free, and it’s open from noon to 8pm today.

3. Celebrate two decades of Barrel of Monkeys performances at Kids Write It: 20 years of Intergenerational Storytelling. The show is at 7:30pm at the Athenaeum Theatre, and adult tickets are $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

