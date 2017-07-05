The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, July 6

1. See the summer remount of At The Table, a play with a fantastic young ensemble, at the Den Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 7:30pm show are pay as you wish.

2. The writers of the satirical website ClickHole are putting on their monthly live show at the Hideout tonight. The show starts at 9pm and costs $10.

3. One of Mexico’s biggest bands, Café Tacvba, is performing at the Petrillo Music Shell tonight at 5:30pm. The show is free, but pavilion seating is ticketed.

