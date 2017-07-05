  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, July 6

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bert Kaufmann

1. See the summer remount of At The Table, a play with a fantastic young ensemble, at the Den Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 7:30pm show are pay as you wish.

2. The writers of the satirical website ClickHole are putting on their monthly live show at the Hideout tonight. The show starts at 9pm and costs $10.

3. One of Mexico’s biggest bands, Café Tacvba, is performing at the Petrillo Music Shell tonight at 5:30pm. The show is free, but pavilion seating is ticketed.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

