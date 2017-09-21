The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Sept 21

1. The Adler Planetarium’s monthly adults-only happy hour series Adler After Dark is on again tonight from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance.

2. See United Flight 232, a documentary play about a plane crash in Iowa in 1989, tonight at the Chopin Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 8pm show are available starting at $39.

3. Logan Square’s popular slow jams queer dance party, Slo Mo, is on tonight at the Whistler. The party starts at 9:30pm and entry is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.