The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Sept 21

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Nick Ulivieri

1. The Adler Planetarium’s monthly adults-only happy hour series Adler After Dark is on again tonight from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance.

2. See United Flight 232, a documentary play about a plane crash in Iowa in 1989, tonight at the Chopin Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 8pm show are available starting at $39.

3. Logan Square’s popular slow jams queer dance party, Slo Mo, is on tonight at the Whistler. The party starts at 9:30pm and entry is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 379 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

