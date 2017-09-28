The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Sept 28

1. The Chicago Loop Alliance is hosting its monthly alleyway art dance party, ACTIVATE, tonight at 5 pm. The event is free and will take place in the Arcade Place Alley behind 55 S Wells Street.

2. LA-based producer Jason Chung, better known as Nosaj Thing, will be playing his synth hip-hop beats at Bottom Lounge tonight. Doors open at 8pm and tickets are $15.

3. Tonight is the opening night of the supernatural chiller, Night in Alachua County, at the Den Theatre. Tickets for tonight's 7:30pm show are still available for $30.