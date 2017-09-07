  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Sept 7

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday September 7 2017, 12:02am

1. Tickets are still available to see the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas at the Huntington Bank Pavilion tonight. The show is at 6:30pm and tickets start at $42.

2. See the writers behind satirical website ClickHole perform their monthly stand-up/solo sketch show, ClickHole Live. The show is at 9am at the Hideout, and tickets are $10.

3. Kick off the weekend early at Stardust, Berlin nightclub’s weekly queer dance party. The fun starts at $10 and entry costs $7.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 358 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

