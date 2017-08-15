The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Aug 15

1. Join Time Out Chicago on our final Sunset Sail Happy Hour of the summer. We hit the water at 7pm, and your $30 ticket includes two drinks and a two-hour cruise.

2. Tonight, the Millennium Park Summer Film Series is screening last year’s Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures. Admission is free and the film starts at 6:30pm.

3. Tickets are still available for tonight’s performance of Cirque du Soliel’s Luzia. The show is at the United Center at 8pm, and tickets start at $38.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.